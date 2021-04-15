Treat journalists as frontline workers for COVID-19 vaccination: Delhi govt to Centre

The Delhi government wrote to the Centre on Thursday, requesting it to treat journalists as frontline workers and vaccinate them against COVID-19 on priority.

Due to the nature of their fieldwork, which includes visiting hospitals to gather information and interview patients and healthcare providers, journalists are exposed to hazards that put them at risk of infection like other frontline workers, the city government noted.

''Throughout the pandemic, the media has continued to play an active role in keeping the people informed about the disease, its consequences, prevention, efforts of the health and other departments concerned and what the people are expected to do to keep themselves safe,'' the letter read.

''It is requested that these personnel be placed in the category of frontline workers so that the protection of vaccination can be offered to them,'' it added.

This comes a day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter on the issue.

''Journalists are reporting from most adverse situations. They shud be treated as frontline workers and shud be allowed vaccination on priority. Delhi govt is writing to centre in this regard,'' he tweeted.

