Sikkim records 41 more COVID-19 cases

Sikkim reported 41 fresh COVID- 19 cases, which pushed the tally in the state to 6,497, a senior official said on Thursday.

The death toll remained unchanged at 136, state Information Education and Communication (IEC) member Sonam Bhutia said.

Of the 41 cases, 37 were recorded in East Sikkim and four in South Sikkim.

Accordingly, the number of active cases rose to 229, Bhutia said.

Altogether, 5,995 people have recovered from the disease, and 137 others have migrated out.

As many as 86,453 tests have been conducted in the state so far, including 303 since Wednesday, Bhutia added.

