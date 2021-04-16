UP: DFO Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary dies of COVID-19

The Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary has died of COVID-19 at a hospital in Lucknow, a senior official said here on Friday.

Yashwant Singh, 56, was reported positive for coronavirus on April 2, following which he was admitted to a private hospital in Lucknow where he died on Thursday, Manish Singh, Divisional Forest Officer, Bahraich, said.

He was cremated in Lucknow as per the COVID protocol, he added.

Before his death, Yashwant Singh had sent a message to his friends which read, ''After spending 55.5 years in the lap of Earth, I am leaving for my last journey. Don't be careless towards Covid. My blessing will remain with all.'' There were 812 active cases in the city on Thursday and 79 people have died due to the infection so far, Chief Medical Officer Rajesh Mohan Shrivastava said.

