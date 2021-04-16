COVID-19: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat discharged from hospital

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, who had tested coronavirus positive a week ago, was discharged from a private hospital in Nagpur on Friday, a top official of the hospital said. Bhagwat had tested positive for the viral infection on April 9 and was admitted to the hospital.

