COVID-19: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat discharged from hospital

COVID-19: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat discharged from hospitalPTI | Nagpur | Updated: 16-04-2021 13:55 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 13:46 IST
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, who had tested coronavirus positive a week ago, was discharged from a private hospital in Nagpur on Friday, a top official of the hospital said. Bhagwat had tested positive for the viral infection on April 9 and was admitted to the hospital.
