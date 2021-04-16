Left Menu

Maha: People flouting curbs to be tested for COVID-19 in Aurangabad

With this, the tally of infections rose to 1,04,583 and the toll reached 2,075.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 16-04-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 15:33 IST
Maha: People flouting curbs to be tested for COVID-19 in Aurangabad

The civic body in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city has appointed 12 teams to take action against people roaming around in public without any valid reason despite the COVID-19 curbs, an official said on Friday.

As a deterrent, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) will make violators undergo COVID-19 tests, municipal commissioner Astik Kumar said in a tweet.

The AMC has formed 12 teams, which will keep moving in the city with the police, and anyone found roaming in public places without a valid reason will be forced to undergo COVID-19 tests, Pandey tweeted.

The teams will work in two shifts and (9 am to 9 pm and 5 pm to 1 am) under the jurisdiction of various police stations, he said.

As per official data, at least 1,329 fresh cases of coronavirus and 23 casualties were reported in Aurangabad district on Thursday. With this, the tally of infections rose to 1,04,583 and the toll reached 2,075. There are currently 15,796 active cases in the district, an official said. PTI AW ARU

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Boat raises funds from Qualcomm Ventures to power 'Make in India' plans

Consumer tech products brand Boaton Friday said it has received funding from Qualcomm Ventures, the investment arm of Qualcomm Incorporated.While Boatdid not disclose the quantum of funding received, it said the investment will support the ...

WRAPUP 4-China's GDP jumps record 18.3% but post-COVID recovery seen losing steam

Chinas economic recovery quickened sharply in the first quarter to record growth of 18.3 from last years deep coronavirus slump, propelled by stronger demand at home and abroad and continued government support for smaller firms.But the bris...

Sterling slips vs euro ahead of May Scottish election

The pound fell against the euro on Friday to its lowest in seven weeks and was on track for its second consecutive week of losses against the common currency, with analysts attributing the fall partly to an upcoming Scottish parliamentary e...

AWS unveils new solutions for SMB digitisation; partners Razorpay, others

Amazon Web Services AWS on Friday launched a curated set of software solutions Amazon Digital Suite, aimed at helping small and medium businesses SMBs in the country to digitise their operations and bring their businesses online.Running on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021