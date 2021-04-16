Maha: People flouting curbs to be tested for COVID-19 in Aurangabad

The civic body in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city has appointed 12 teams to take action against people roaming around in public without any valid reason despite the COVID-19 curbs, an official said on Friday.

As a deterrent, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) will make violators undergo COVID-19 tests, municipal commissioner Astik Kumar said in a tweet.

The AMC has formed 12 teams, which will keep moving in the city with the police, and anyone found roaming in public places without a valid reason will be forced to undergo COVID-19 tests, Pandey tweeted.

The teams will work in two shifts and (9 am to 9 pm and 5 pm to 1 am) under the jurisdiction of various police stations, he said.

As per official data, at least 1,329 fresh cases of coronavirus and 23 casualties were reported in Aurangabad district on Thursday. With this, the tally of infections rose to 1,04,583 and the toll reached 2,075. There are currently 15,796 active cases in the district, an official said. PTI AW ARU

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)