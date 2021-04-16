Left Menu

Johnson & Johnson asked rival COVID-19 vaccine makers to probe clotting risks - WSJ

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-04-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 16:41 IST
Johnson & Johnson asked rival COVID-19 vaccine makers to probe clotting risks - WSJ
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Johnson & Johnson had reached out to rival COVID-19 vaccine makers to join in an effort to study the risks of blood clots, but Pfizer Inc and Moderna declined, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Only AstraZeneca, which had been buffeted by similar blood-clotting concerns for weeks, agreed, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Asian Wrestling C'Ship: Vinesh clinches maiden gold

Dominating the proceedings in a depleted field, Olympic-bound star Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat won her maiden Asian Championship gold medal after she pinned her rival in the summit clash here on Friday.There was no stopping Vinesh in the ...

Light rainfall brings mercury down in Delhi

Parts of Delhi witnessed light rain showers on Friday afternoon, bringing much-needed respite to the people of the national capital from the scorching heat. The light rains were accompanied by a dust storm at around 4 pm. A hailstorm is als...

AdLift Sweeps the Biggies at Adgully Digixx Awards 2021 with 15 Trophies

The agency has also won Gold in Performance Agency of the Year and Most Promising Agency of the Year NEW DELHI, April 16, 2021 PRNewswire -- AdLift, the global digital marketing is super proud and honoured to announce that the agency has wo...

Vicky Kaushal recovers from COVID-19, shares sun-kissed picture

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal on Friday announced that he has finally tested negative for COVID-19 after contracting the deadly virus earlier this month. The Raazi actor took to his Instagram handle and shared the news with his fans by post...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021