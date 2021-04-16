Johnson & Johnson asked rival COVID-19 vaccine makers to probe clotting risks - WSJ

Johnson & Johnson had reached out to rival COVID-19 vaccine makers to join in an effort to study the risks of blood clots, but Pfizer Inc and Moderna declined, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Only AstraZeneca, which had been buffeted by similar blood-clotting concerns for weeks, agreed, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

