Interventions like masks must until vaccines ‘fully mitigate’ Covid impact: European Centre for Disease Control chief

Non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) such as physical distancing should be stringently continued until vaccinations can "fully mitigate" the impact of the spread of SARS-CoV-2 and its known variants, says European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC) Director Andrea Ammon. A significant increase in COVID-19 related cases and deaths can be anticipated if NPIs are not strengthened and complied with, the German physician said as India added a record 2.17 lakh new infections on Friday, taking its total tally to 1,42,91,917 (1.42 crore/14.2 million).

''Effective implementation of the NPIs in response to the epidemiological situation remains essential for the continuing response to emerging and regularly circulating of SARS-CoV-2 and known variants. It must be continued until and unless vaccination has been shown to fully mitigate the impact of the pandemic on the population and healthcare services,'' Ammon told PTI in an email interview from Munich.

''Unless the NPIs, for example, physical distancing, is strengthened in terms of compliance over the coming months, a significant increase in COVID-19-related cases and deaths is to be anticipated,'' she said, referring to a model study conducted in the European Union (EU) and the European Economic Areas (EEA) by the ECDC.

NPIs, which are also known as community mitigation strategies, are actions taken to help slow a contagion -- apart from getting vaccinated and taking medicines. Scientists say NPIs are among the best ways to control a pandemic when vaccines are not yet available.

''Until a large part of the population is vaccinated, we need to keep the non-pharmaceutical measures (physical distancing, face masks, hand hygiene) in place,'' Ammon explained.

Mass vaccination is the way out even in the face of variants and differing efficacies of different vaccines, she said.

''Studies indicate that certain vaccines seem to be less effective against certain strains for preventing mild to moderate disease. Despite this, we expect mass vaccination to have a crucial impact on the pandemic.'' ''Since there is no effective cure, and the restrictions that we have had over the last year are not viable or desirable in the long run, mass vaccination is definitely the best tool we will have to bring this pandemic under control,'' Ammon added. According to her, priority groups should be rapidly inoculated to reduce hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and deaths due to COVID-19. Ammon also acknowledged the "pandemic fatigue" factor.

''… pandemic fatigue could adversely affect the continued acceptance of and compliance to public health and physical distancing measures by the population due to the recent anti-lockdown protests and civil disturbances in some European cities,'' she said.

Ammon, who was also associated with the Berlin-based Robert Koch Institute, added that the ECDC provides guidance to countries in the EU and EEA and does not have an official assessment on the situation in India. ''The epidemiological situation is of serious concern across the EU/EEA, with the majority of countries experiencing high or increasing notification rates in older age groups and/or high death rates. Rates of hospital and ICU admissions, as well as the number of patients per capita in hospital and ICU due to COVID-19, remain very high, although recent stable or decreasing trends for these indicators continue to be observed in several countries,'' she said.

Ammon described the increased spread of new SARS-CoV-2 variants, first identified in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and Brazil, as concerning.

The ECDC director, who also advises the German government on SARS and Influenza A virus subtype H2N2 outbreaks, expressed her concern over the reopening plans of various countries, saying that ''easing measures prematurely will lead to a rapid increase in incidence rates and mortality''.

She said the ECDC, together with the European Medicines Agency, is working on establishing a mechanism for the monitoring of vaccine effectiveness.

''It will monitor vaccine safety. This is still being rolled out,'' she said.

Asked whether the coronavirus would become part of everyday life at some point, Ammon, a doctorate in medicine, said it could definitely be.

''As for the longer term, it could be possible that the virus becomes endemic in our societies, much like the flu virus. However, with vaccines, the impact on our society would not be as great as we have seen during the pandemic,'' Ammon predicted.

