UP sees record daily rise of 27,426 COVID-19 cases

A total of 22,439 fresh COVID-19 cases were recorded on Thursday and 20,510 on Wednesday.In the past 24 hours, 27,426 fresh cases were reported while 6,429 people were discharged, Prasad said.Currently, there are 1,50,676 active COVID-19 cases in the state. With this, the total number of samples tested so far has risen to over 3.78 crore, Prasad said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 16-04-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 20:24 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh's daily COVID-19 cases surged to a record high of 27,426 on Friday, taking the state's cumulative tally to 7,93,720, an official said.

The death toll climbed to 9,583 with 103 more fatalities, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters here.

This is the third consecutive day when the state has reported a record rise in COVID-19 cases. A total of 22,439 fresh COVID-19 cases were recorded on Thursday and 20,510 on Wednesday.

''In the past 24 hours, 27,426 fresh cases were reported while 6,429 people were discharged,'' Prasad said.

Currently, there are 1,50,676 active COVID-19 cases in the state. Of these, 77,146 patients are in home isolation, 2,435 in private hospitals and the remaining in government hospitals, he said.

A total of 6,33,461 people have recovered from the infection so far, he added.

Among the fresh cases, maximum 6,598 recovered from Lucknow, 2,344 from Varanasi, 1,758 from Allahabad, 1403 from Kanpur, 846 from Gorakhpur, 497 from GB Nagar, besides others, according to a health bulletin issued here.

The state capital witnessed maximum of 35 deaths, while seven deaths were reported from Kanpur, five from Ballia and Ghaziabad, four from Moradabad and Allahabad, it said.

On Thursday, 2.23 lakh samples were tested. With this, the total number of samples tested so far has risen to over 3.78 crore, Prasad said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

