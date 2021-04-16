Left Menu

China's Sinovac vaccine 67% effective against symptomatic infection -Chile report

The vaccine was 85% effective in preventing hospitalizations and 80% effective in preventing deaths, the government said in a report prepared by the Chilean health ministry. The release of the data makes Chile one of a handful of countries, including the United Kingdom and Israel, that have used inoculation campaigns to gather insights into how effective vaccines are outside controlled clinical trials and when faced with unpredictable variables in societies.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 16-04-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 20:29 IST
China's Sinovac vaccine 67% effective against symptomatic infection -Chile report
File Photo Image Credit: ccnul.de

Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine CoronaVac was 67% effective in preventing symptomatic infection in the first real-world study of the Chinese shot, the Chilean government said on Friday. The vaccine was 85% effective in preventing hospitalizations and 80% effective in preventing deaths, the government said in a report prepared by the Chilean health ministry.

The release of the data makes Chile one of a handful of countries, including the United Kingdom and Israel, that have used inoculation campaigns to gather insights into how effective vaccines are outside controlled clinical trials and when faced with unpredictable variables in societies. Israel's real-world study of the effectiveness of Pfizer's vaccine looked at the results among 1.2 million people, a mix of those who received the shot and those who did not.

Chile's study examined CoronaVac's effectiveness among 10.5 million people, again looking both at people who had been vaccinated and those who had not. Vaccines were administered in Chile approximately 28 days apart. The data compares favorably to previous data released on CoronaVac's efficacy in clinical trials.

In January, a Brazilian trial said general efficacy of the drug in preventing symptomatic infection was 50.4%. A later study, published this month, said efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19 was 50.7%, efficacy against cases requiring medical treatment was 83.7%, and efficacy against moderate and severe cases was 100%. Indonesia gave the vaccine emergency-use approval based on interim data showing it was 65% effective.

In a Turkish trial, CoronaVac had an efficacy in preventing symptomatic infection of 83.5%, and 100% in preventing severe illness and hospitalization. The Chilean study looked at the impact of the vaccination among people in the public health system between Feb. 2 and April 1, adjusting for age, sex, comorbidities, income level and nationality.

Its authors stressed that its results, for example a lower protection against death than in clinical trials, should be considered against the backdrop of a fierce second wave of the pandemic. It compared people who were not inoculated, individuals 14 days or more after receiving one dose and more than 14 days after receiving a second dose.

Partially vaccinated people, those with just one shot, were found to be far more vulnerable to contracting COVID-19, the results showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Four die of Covid, 362 infected in Muzaffarnagar

A total of 362 people, including four Muzaffarnagar jail inmates, tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday while four others died of it in the district, an official said.With the discovery of new patients, the total number of cases in the dis...

IPL 2021: Ravi Shastri hails Deepak Chahar's 'super variations' against Punjab Kings

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri hailed the super variations from Chennai Super Kings bowler Deepak Chahar against Punjab Kings in the ongoing Indian Premier League IPL on Friday evening. Chahar ran through Punjab Kings top-heavy batting...

EAM S Jaishankar holds talks with Maldivian foreign minister

The Maldives on Friday requested India for assured supply of essential commodities to it as the two sides discussed a plethora of issues relating to the bilateral, regional and international domains, sources said.The issue of supply of esse...

Morgan Stanley reveals $911 million Archegos loss as profit jumps

Morgan Stanley lost nearly 1 billion from the collapse of family office Archegos Capital Management, the bank said on Friday, muddying its 150 jump in first-quarter profit that was powered by a boom in trading and deal-making. Morgan Stanle...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021