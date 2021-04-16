497 new COVID cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar, death toll reaches 100

Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Friday recorded two more fatalities linked to COVID-19 that pushed the district's death toll to 100, official data showed.

The district adjoining Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh also recorded 497 new cases – its highest single-day spike in infections so far – as its overall infection tally rose to 29,425, it showed.

The active caseload reached 2,626 from 2,334 the previous day, according to the figures released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

On the brighter side, 203 patients got discharged during the period taking the overall recoveries to 26,699, the fifth highest in the state, it showed.

The death toll in Gautam Buddh Nagar stands at 100 and the mortality rate is 0.33 per cent. The recovery rate of patients reached 90.73 per cent, the statistics showed.

According to the official data, now 26 of the 75 districts have a death toll of 100 or more in Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP reached 1,50,676 from 1,29,848 the previous day while the overall recoveries climbed to 6,33,461 and the death toll to 9,583 on Friday, the data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)