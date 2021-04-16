Left Menu

COVID cases in Canada's Ontario could spike to 30,000 per day by June -expert panel

Reuters | Toronto | Updated: 16-04-2021 22:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

New cases of COVID-19 in Canada's most populous province could rise more than six fold, topping 30,000 per day by early June if public health measures are weak and vaccination rates remain flat, a panel of experts advising the province of Ontario said on Friday.

Even if measures to control the virus are "moderate," the number of patients in Ontario ICUs could reach 2,000 in May, up from 695 on Friday.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario told doctors last week they may soon have to decide who can and cannot receive intensive care.

