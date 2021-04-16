Left Menu

No let up in coronavirus cases in Bihar:6253 new cases, 13 fresh deaths

PTI | Patna | Updated: 16-04-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 23:17 IST
No let up in coronavirus cases in Bihar:6253 new cases, 13 fresh deaths

Bihar reported 13 new fatalities due tocoronavirus Friday and 6253 fresh cases of the disease across the state, health department bulletin said.

A total of 1688 people have lost their lives on account of the deadly virus since its outbreak last year.

The tally of COVID cases has mounted to 3,07,557 in the state.

The two houses of the state legislature have also been hit by the surging COVID-19 cases.

Both the houses have been shut following detection of infection among a large number of staff.

Among the fresh casualties, four belonged to Patna, three from Banka, two are natives of Bhagalpur while one each died in Gaya, Muzaffarpur, East Champaran and Samastipur.

Out of the fresh 6253 cases, the maximum 1364 was in capital Patna.

Patna alone accounts for 66913 COVID cases. Other major COVID-hit districts are: Gaya with 590 cases, Muzaffarpur (393), Bhagalpur (386) and Begusarai (257).

A total of 1853 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, while 2,72,403 COVID patients have been cured in the state so far.

The recovery rate stands at 88.57 per cent. A total of 1,00,404 samples were tested since Thursday, while total samples clinically examined stand at over 2.50 crore.

There are 33,465 active cases in Bihar at present.

On the vaccination front, 97,283 citizens were administered the jabs on Friday while 56,05,889 people have been inoculated so far in the state.

Meanwhile, in view of the surging coronavirus cases, the state assembly secretariat has been shutfrom April 17 to April 25.

Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha ordered the closure.

All the staff have been asked to remain in the headquarters and keep their mobile phones on.

Deputy Director of assembly secretariat Sanjay Kumar Singh said the speaker has ordered sanitisation of all the sections of the assembly during this period. During tests conducted between April 13 to 15, a total of 24 employees were found positive. On Friday 20 more were found infected.

In the legislative council, after death of a staff on April 13, acting chairperson Awdesh Narayan Singh had ordered closure of the council secretariat till April 18.

A total of 18 council staff have tested positive for the disease so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia sanctions ramp up chance of bigger central bank rate hike - Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Lady Tacos' eyes jump to political stage; Mick Jagger celebrates end of lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. stops short of branding Vietnam, Switzerland, Taiwan currency manipulators

The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday said Vietnam, Switzerland and Taiwan tripped its thresholds for possible currency manipulation under a 2015 U.S. trade law, but refrained from formally branding them as manipulators. In the first semi-...

Soccer-'Don't feel sorry for us', says Villa's Mings after online racial abuse

Aston Villas Tyrone Mings became the latest footballer to receive racial abuse on social media and the England defender on Friday urged his followers to fight for change rather than sympathising with him. Mings, 28, posted a screenshot on h...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow hit record highs as Wall St indexes eye weekly gains

The SP 500 and the Dow posted fresh highs on Friday as investors pushed the benchmark indexes toward weekly gains on the back of strong economic data, falling Treasury yields and positive earnings from big U.S. banks. Seven of the 11 SP ind...

Kyrgyz health minister promotes herbal COVID-19 cure; expert says it's poisonous

Kyrgyzstan will use a herbal tonic to treat COVID-19, its health minister said on Friday after his president praised the remedy - despite warnings from a medical expert that it contained a potentially lethal poison. Minister Alymkadyr Beish...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021