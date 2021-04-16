Mathura brings in strict COVID-19 curbs, 14-day quarantine for symptomatic visitors

The Mathura district administration Friday introduced some curbs in the wake of rising coronavirus cases, saying people coming from other states would have to undergo screening for Covid-19. ''While people with symptoms would be kept in quarantine for 14 days, asymptomatic ones would have to undergo home-quarantine for a week,'' District Magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal said.

He said a detailed record of such people irrespective of their places of quarantine would be maintained with their signatures.

For community surveillance, ‘Gram Nigrani Samiti’ and ‘Mohalla Nigrani Samiti’ are being activated, he said.

According to officials, temple authorities have been asked to adhere to Covid-19 norms strictly with a complete ban on garland offerings and distribution of Prasadam.

While Parikrama in Dwarkadhish temple, Mathura, and Radha Damodar temple, Vrindavan, has been completely banned, the entry of senior citizens and children has also been restrained in Radha Damodar temple, officials added.

Temple timings in Dwarkadhish temple has been reduced with restriction on opening of portals of the temple, Raksh Tewari, the media incharge of the temple said.

As against four times in each shift (forenoon and afternoon shift), now the portals would open only twice in each shift, he added.

Timings of Radha Damodar temple Vrindaban have also been curtailed to 3.5 hours (8.00 AM to 11.30 AM) in the morning and two hours (5.00 PM to 7.00 PM) in the evening shift.

