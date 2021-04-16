Do not go outdoors unnecessarily: Noida COVID-19 officer to residents

Noting that the second wave of coronavirus is emerging out to be more severe than the first one, Gautam Buddh Nagar's COVID-19 nodal officer Narendra Bhooshan Friday asked residents to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities.

He also appealed to the Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) to ensure compliance to COVID-19 protocols in their areas in order to break the chain of transmission of the deadly infection amid a surge in cases in the district. “Do not go out of your home unnecessarily. Use mask and practice social distancing, regularly wash your hands with soap. Follow the protocols even if you have taken vaccine for COVID-19. The second wave is emerging out to be more severe than the first one,” he said in a video message.

“In case of slightest of symptoms, get yourself tested and isolate yourself within your home so that you do not infect other members of your family,” he said.

The officer also called on RWAs to exhort residents to follow COVID-19 protocols and observe restraints like avoid gathering in common areas of a society or in parks for a month.

“Take special care of domestic helps, drivers, vegetable or milk vendors by not deducting their salary if you are giving them holiday for any reason. Also train them on basic hygiene like using santiser and mask,” he said.

“We have urged RWAs to get such daily wage earners and people from low-income group scanned thermally for body temperature, make arrangement for pulse oximeters, sanitisers, etc for them,” he added.

Bhooshan called on the residents of Noida and Greater Noida to also get vaccinated, saying anybody above the age of 45 years should take the jab. “Both the vaccines approved by the central government – Covaxin and Covishield – are completely safe,” he added. He said the bed capacity in hospitals of Gautam Buddh Nagar is adequate and there will not be any problem in future also even if the cases rise.

He said a large number of active COVID-19 patients in Gautam Buddh Nagar are in home isolation and the need is for them to properly follow the protocols. “For any sort of query related to COVID-19, anybody can call on the helpline number 18004192211. Be it testing, hospitalization, sanitistion, or any related query, people can call on this number round the clock,” Bhooshan said.

