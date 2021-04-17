Mainland China reports 15 new COVID-19 cases vs 11 a day earlier
The National Health Commission, in a statement, said one of the new cases was a local infection reported in southwestern Yunnan province, which discovered a new cluster in late March in a city on the border with Myanmar. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 19 from 31 cases a day earlier.Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 17-04-2021 06:45 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 06:45 IST
Mainland China reported 15 new COVID-19 cases on April 16, up from 11 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Saturday. The National Health Commission, in a statement, said one of the new cases was a local infection reported in southwestern Yunnan province, which discovered a new cluster in late March in a city on the border with Myanmar.
The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 19 from 31 cases a day earlier. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,483, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Myanmar
- The National Health Commission
- Yunnan
ALSO READ
China reports nine new COVID-19 cases vs 16 a day earlier
China stocks set for weekly gain on upbeat economic data
US President, Japanese PM to discuss shared concerns on China's expansionist moves during meet in mid-April
China administered 126.62 mln COVID-19 vaccines doses as of April 1
China stocks post weekly gain on upbeat economic data