Left Menu

Peruvian ex-president Vizcarra banned from public office over vaccines scandal

Former Peruvian president Martín Vizcarra has been banned from holding public office for 10 years in a unanimous vote by the country's congress after he allegedly jumped the queue to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Vizcarra was found guilty of influence peddling, collusion and making false declarations in relation to Peru's VIP Vaccines scandal which saw scores of ministers and public officials receive Sinopharm vaccines before they were publicly available in the country.

Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2021 06:53 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 06:53 IST
Peruvian ex-president Vizcarra banned from public office over vaccines scandal

Former Peruvian president Martín Vizcarra has been banned from holding public office for 10 years in a unanimous vote by the country's congress after he allegedly jumped the queue to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Vizcarra was found guilty of influence peddling, collusion and making false declarations in relation to Peru's VIP Vaccines scandal which saw scores of ministers and public officials receive Sinopharm vaccines before they were publicly available in the country. Congress approved his temporary banning from public office by 86 votes in favour and zero against.

It also disqualified the former Health Minister Pilar Mazzetti from holding public office for eight years; and former Foreign Minister Elizabeth Astete for a year. Both former ministers received the vaccine and resigned during the subsequent scandal. However, all three have denied having used their positions to obtain early access to vaccines.

Vizcarra said in February he and his wife were inoculated in October of the previous year as volunteers for the Sinopharm trial in Peru - a claim the university hosting the trial denied. The former president came to office in March 2018 on a promise to curb endemic corruption in public office and ran the country until being impeached by Congress in November last year on separate corruption charges, which he continues to deny.

He had been due to take up a seat in Congress following elections in Peru at the weekend, having obtained the highest number of votes cast for any legislator. Sinopharm's clinical trials in Peru took place between September and the end of 2020 with about 12,000 volunteers. In addition, local managers of the trial received 3,200 additional doses intended for personnel related to the research, host university Cayetano Heredia said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Rick and Morty Season 5 updates: Are typical horror spoofs making a comeback?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook AI develops tool to accelerate discovery of effective drug combinations

Facebook AI and Germanys Helmholtz Zentrum Munchen on Friday announced the development of a new artificial intelligence AI method that will help accelerate the discovery of effective new drug combinations to treat complex diseases faster.Th...

US prez Biden, Japanese PM Suga discuss Chinese influence over Indo-Pacific

US President Joe Biden and Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, in their first in-person bilateral meeting at the White House, discussed the increasing Chinese influence over the peace and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific and ways to strength...

Soccer-Inconsistency hurting Wanderers finals hopes, says Robinson

Western Sydney Wanderers coach Carl Robinson called on his players to deliver greater consistency after the clubs hopes of a berth in the A-League finals suffered a blow on Friday with defeat at the hands of Brisbane Roar. The Wanderers rem...

Laura Bassi: Google doodle to honor Italian physicist & academic

Todays Doodle celebrates Laura Maria Catarina Bassi, an Italian physicist, and professor, who applied Newtons second law of motion to the momentum of women in science. On this day in 1732, Bassi successfully defended 49 theses to become one...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021