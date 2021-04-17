Left Menu

Afghan girl gets new lease of life after bone marrow transplant at Kerala hospital

PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 17-04-2021 14:01 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 14:01 IST
Afghan girl gets new lease of life after bone marrow transplant at Kerala hospital

A two-and-a-half-year-old girl from Afghanistan had a miraculous recovery after undergoing a rare bone marrow transplant at a private hospital here.

It is for the first time in any hospital in the state that such a bone marrow transplant surgery was successfully performed on a child as young as Kulsum, who was recently diagnosed with congenital acute myeloid leukaemia, authorities at Aster MIMS Hospital told reporters here on Saturday.

According to hospital sources, the baby girl had undergone four cycles of chemotherapy in Dubai, where her doctors suggested her to undergo a bone marrow transplant as early as possible.

As the medical procedure was not available in Dubai, Kulsum's family travelled to Kerala and sought the treatment at Aster MIMS hospital here, they said.

However, the girl and her family faced several legal hurdles before ensuring treatment at the hospital, they added.

Though Kulsum's family hailed from Afghanistan, her grandparents had migrated to the UAE decades ago for business purposes with a Pakistani passport as they could not travel with their own country's passport then.

As Kulsum's father Mohammed, was born in UAE, he too possesses a Pakistani passport.

They encountered numerous obstacles while seeking treatment in India with a Pakistani passport.

However, the hospital group's chairman Dr Azad Moopen directed Farhan Yasin CEO, Aster MIMS North Kerala to enable the baby girl and her family's travel to India after settling all legal issues and carry out her treatment as early as possible.

After undergoing intensive chemotherapy at the Aster MIMS and her symptoms got subsided, she underwent a hemopoietic stem cell transplant (bone marrow transplant), the sources said adding Mohammed donated stem cells to his daughter.

Azad Moopen said, ''It is common for foreigners to seek medical treatment in Kerala.

However, in this case, despite such complex circumstances, it is an outstanding example of the fact that Kerala's healthcare has gained global attention''.

Kesavan M R, the consultant Haematologist who treated her, informed that Kulsum is on the route to a speedy recovery after her bone marrow transplant.

Besides Dr Kesavan, Kulsum's father Mohammad, Mr Farhan Yasin (Cluster CEO, Aster MIMS North Kerala), Dr K V Gangadharan (Head, Department of Oncology), Dr Suresh Kumar E K (Head of Pediatrics) attended the press conference arranged at the press club here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Russia sanctions ramp up chance of bigger central bank rate hike - Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ashwin, Sundar, Natarajan condole demise of actor Vivek

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, all-rounder Washington Sundar and pacer T Natarajan condoled the demise of Tamil actor Vivek, who passed away on Saturday at SIMS hospital in Chennai. He was 59. My heartfelt condolences to the family and ...

COVID-19: Ceiling on social gatherings restricted to 100 in J-K

Concerned over the spike in coronavirus cases, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday restricted the ceiling on social gatherings to 100 people and also announced the postponement of the Class 11 examination.The latest directive c...

Militants attack north Iraq oil wells, production unaffected - ministry

Militants using explosives attacked two oil wells northwest of Kirkuk in northern Iraq on Saturday but no significant damage resulted and production was not affected, the Iraqi oil ministry said.The attack at the Bai Hassan oilfield did not...

Mamata Banerjee's day is not complete without abusing me: Prime Minister Modi at Gangarampur rally in West Bengal.

Mamata Banerjees day is not complete without abusing me Prime Minister Modi at Gangarampur rally in West Bengal....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021