Left Menu

Patients evacuated as fire blazes in Johannesburg hospital

We are shutting down the hospital as a precautionary measure because there is a lot of smoke that went into other areas, including wards, said Makhura.The fire started in a storeroom for dry surgical supplies, according to officials. Firefighters reported that the blaze re-started from smoldering medical supplies, including supplies of personal protective equipment used by staff treating patients with COVID-19, Makhura said.

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 17-04-2021 16:00 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 15:52 IST
Patients evacuated as fire blazes in Johannesburg hospital
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Nearly 700 patients are being evacuated Saturday from Johannesburg's Charlotte Maxeke Hospital, where a fire blazed overnight through parts of the facility in South Africa's largest city.

No injuries or casualties have been reported. The fire has been contained but the hospital has been closed for seven days, said David Makhura, premier of Gauteng province where Johannesburg is located.

Four hundred patients have already been moved to other public hospitals in the metropolitan area and an additional 270 patients will be moved by the end of Saturday, Makhura said. Early Saturday morning the fire caused the third floor of the hospital's parking garage to collapse.

Sixty firefighters have been battling the blaze through the night. The fire started Friday morning and had been doused by the afternoon but then it reignited in the evening and continued burning overnight.

The fire has caused extensive damage to the hospital, which has more than 1,000 beds and serves Johannesburg, a city of 6 million people, and the surrounding Gauteng province. It is one of the biggest public hospitals in the country.

It is also a designated treatment center for COVID-19 in Gauteng. According to Makhura, the hospital had 13 COVID-19 patients, two in ICU and 11 in general wards at the time of the fire. They have all been transferred to other hospitals.

"The fire has been contained into some areas. We are shutting down the hospital as a precautionary measure because there is a lot of smoke that went into other areas, including wards,'' said Makhura.

The fire started in a storeroom for dry surgical supplies, according to officials.

Firefighters reported that the blaze re-started from smoldering medical supplies, including supplies of personal protective equipment used by staff treating patients with COVID-19, Makhura said. An investigation into the fire will be launched, he said.

"Our firefighters have been receiving help from others in neighboring municipalities. It has been a tedious process trying to move patients. At first, we moved them towards that were far away from the fire but we started to evacuate them," said Gauteng health spokeswoman Kwara Kekana. "That is still a process that is ongoing, we are now referring all patients to other hospitals."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Russia sanctions ramp up chance of bigger central bank rate hike - Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kohli's leadership complements my approach towards game: Kyle Jamieson

Virat Kohlis style of leadership complements his thought process, feels RCB all-rounder Kyle Jamieson, who has accepted that bowling on slower Indian tracks require a different set of skill-sets.Jamieson, a 6 feet 8 inch giant, has adjusted...

Malaysia reports 2,331 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

Kuala Lumpur Malaysia, April 17 ANIXinhua Malaysia reported 2,331 new COVID-19 infections, the Health Ministry said on Saturday, bringing the national total to 372,859. Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press s...

Champions of Change Award 2020 honoured our ray of hope during coronavirus outburst

PanajiMumbai GoaMaharashtra India, April 17 ANINewsVoir Everyone has seen the worst phase of their life for last one year due to coronavirus outburst. The on-going worldwide medical crisis has endangered humanity but there is always a ray ...

Juna Akhara's Swami Avdheshanand Giri welcomes PM Modi's appeal to keep Kumbh Mela symbolic

Juna Akharas Mahamandleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri on Friday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modis appeal to keep Haridwar Kumbh Mela symbolic amid surging COVID-19 cases in the country. PM called me up and inquired about Kumbh Mela and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021