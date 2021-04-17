Left Menu

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, section of Haryana officials allowed work from home

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-04-2021 18:20 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 18:20 IST
Amid rising COVID-19 cases in the state, the Haryana government has decided to allow officials equal to the rank of under secretary or below to work from home and restrict their physical attendance in offices to 50 per cent.

A letter in this regard has been issued by the Chief Secretary's office, according to an official statement issued here.

Officers of the level of deputy secretary, equivalent and above are to attend offices on regular basis, it said.

According to the order, rosters for employees' attendance are to be prepared by divisional and wing heads and if required, they can call for more than 50 per cent physical attendance on administrative grounds.

Officials who do not attend office on a particular day will make themselves available on phone and other electronic means of communication at all times from their residence and work from home, it said.

Those residing in containment zones shall continue to be exempted from coming to office till the containment zone is de-notified, the order said.

All officials who attend office will have to strictly follow COVID-appropriate behaviour.

Crowding in lifts, staircases, corridors, common areas, including refreshment kiosk and parking areas, is to be strictly avoided, the statement said. Meetings as far as possible will be conducted through video-conferencing, it said.

Haryana on Friday had seen the highest single-day jump of 6,277 fresh cases of coronavirus.

