Kejriwal govt's plasma bank has failed: Delhi Congress

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Anil Chaudhary on Saturday alleged that the plasma bank started by the Delhi government has ''completely failed'' in times of need.

According to a statement released by the DPCC, Chaudhary said Delhi and central governments are proving to be ''completely unsuccessful'' in controlling the coronavirus.

In the last 24 hours, Delhi reported around 24,000 fresh COVID-19 cases -- its highest single-day spike in infections. On Friday, around 19,400 novel coronavirus cases were recorded in the city.

''COVID patients are not getting any help in this disaster. Today, when patients in Delhi are in need of plasma, they have to run from pillar to post, but the government is consistently failing to provide plasma.

''The Kejriwal government opened the country's first plasma bank at LNJP Hospital which was later shifted to ILBS Hospital. But the corona patients admitted in the Hospitals have to arrange for the plasma donor,'' Chaudhary was quoted as saying in the statement.

He added that the Delhi Congress is preparing a list of party activists and supporters who would be willing to donate blood plasma.

''The Delhi Pradesh Congress has requested all its workers to donate plasma. The Delhi Congress is preparing a list of such activists and supporters of the Congress workers or their families who had recovered from the coronavirus three months ago and can contribute to this noble cause by donating the plasma,'' he said.

