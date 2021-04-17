Meghalaya logs 95 new COVID cases; tally rises to 14,798

Ninety-five more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya on Saturday, taking the state's caseload to 14,798, a health official said.

Eleven patients also recovered from the infection, increasing the number of cured people to 13,997.

The state now has 649 active cases, Health Services director Aman War said.

The death toll due to coronavirus remained unchanged at 152.

Altogether 4.33 lakh tests have been conducted till Saturday in Meghalaya.

War said that 1.72 lakh people have so far been inoculated in the state and 45,646 of them received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

