Left Menu

Dwarkadhish Temple in Mathura closed to devotees for a week amid surge in COVID-19 cases

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 17-04-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 22:19 IST
Dwarkadhish Temple in Mathura closed to devotees for a week amid surge in COVID-19 cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The popular Dwarkadhish Temple in Mathura has been closed to devotees for a week amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

An office-bearer of the temple said it will remain closed to people till April 25.

He, however, added that daily rituals will be carried out in the temple in the absence of devotees.

A procession slated for Sunday as part of the ''Yamuna Chhath'' celebrations has been canceled, an official said.

The ancient Radha Shyamsundar Temple in Vrindavan has also been closed for seven days till April 25. The mahant of the temple said a decision on reopening the temple will be taken on April 24.

Several other temples in Mathura, including Bankey Bihari Temple and Madan Mohan Temple, will remain closed on Sunday in view of a curfew imposed by the Uttar Pradesh government to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Uttar Pradesh Saturday reported 120 deaths, its largest one-day toll from the pandemic pushing the fatality count to 9,703, while 27,357 fresh COVID-19 cases raised the infection tally to 8,21,054, according to an official statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Africa's confirmed COVID-19 cases surpass 4.4 mln

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa has reached 4,408,245 as of Saturday, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Africa CDC said. The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union AU, said th...

AFC Champions League: FC Goa play out second consecutive draw, hold Al Wahda of UAE 0-0

FC Goa gave a mighty scare to Al Wahda with a fine counter-attacking football in the second half as they held the fancied side from the UAE to a goal-less draw in the AFC Champions League group stage here on Saturday.It was second such resu...

About 64.29 pc turnout in Tirupati(SC) LS constituency bypoll

About 64.29 per cent polling was recorded in the bypoll to the Tirupati SC Lok Sabha constituency in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, even as opposition parties alleged large-scale casting of bogus votes and sought cancellation of the election.T...

Arjun Rampal tests positive for COVID-19

Bollywood star Arjun Rampal has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The actor, on Saturday, informed his fans via a social media post, urging all those who came in contact with him to take necessary precautions. The Ra. One actor too...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021