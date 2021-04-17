Uttarakhand revises COVID SOP, extends night curfew hours

The Uttarakhand government on Saturday issued a revised SOP to contain the second wave of the coronavirus, permitting not more than 200 people to attend religious, political and social events like marriages but exempting the ongoing Kumbh Mela at Haridwar from the ambit of the order and extending the night curfew hours for all districts.

The revised SOP issued by Chief Secretary Om Prakash said it would not apply to the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Haridwar where the standard operating procedures issued earlier by the central and state governments in view of COVID-19 will remain in force.

The new night curfew timings for all districts will be 9 pm to 5 am, it said.

Relaxing the night curfew timings in view of the holy month of Ramzan and the Navratras, the state government had recently scheduled it from 10.30 pm to 5 am.

The revised SOP also makes it mandatory for all modes of public transport including buses and auto-rickshaws, cinema halls, restaurants, bars and gyms to run at half their capacity.

It orders complete closure of coaching institutes, swimming pools and spas in all districts. Organising religious, political and social functions will be completely prohibited in containment and micro-containment zones where cinema halls, restaurants, bars and gyms cannot operate.

Weekly COVID curfew will remain in force in Dehradun Municipal Corporation area on April 18 and all Saturdays and Sundays coming in the month of April whereas in other districts, weekly curfew will be in force on each Sunday.

It also orders protection of vulnerable persons including the elderly, pregnant women and children below 10 years, advising them to go out only for essential work or medical emergencies.

It calls for strict adherence to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour like wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing, saying any violation will be punishable under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, other relevant acts and sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Uttarakhand on Saturday recorded its highest single-day surge in COVID-19 cases with 2,757 people testing positive. Dehradun with 1,179 cases and Haridwar with 617 were the biggest contributors to the tally. Thirty-seven related deaths were also reported in the state in the last 24 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)