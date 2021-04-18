Left Menu

Less than 100 ICU beds vacant in Delhi hospitals, situation worsening every moment: CM Kejriwal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2021 12:46 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 12:41 IST
Less than 100 ICU beds vacant in Delhi hospitals, situation worsening every moment: CM Kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said around 25,500 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Delhi and the positivity rate has increased to nearly 30 per cent in the last 24 hours.

He also said that the Delhi government has sought the Centre's help in ensuring adequate beds and supply of oxygen for COVID-19 patients.

Less than 100 ICU beds are vacant in Delhi hospitals, and the situation is worsening every moment, Kejriwal said, adding that he spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah this morning and stressed the need for making more beds available.

''We are constantly in touch with the Centre and getting help from it,'' he said.

The chief minister said due to the fast pace of increasing COVID-19 infections, hospital beds and oxygen for patients are depleting fast in the city.

The Centre should reserve at least 7,000 of 10,000 beds in hospitals run by it in Delhi as COVID beds and ensure immediate supply of oxygen, he said.

The Delhi government in the next 2-3 days will come up with 6,000 beds at Yamuna Sports Complex, Radha Swami Satsang Beas premises and schools. It is also arranging high flow oxygen beds for the patients, Kejriwal added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

Laura Bassi: Google doodle to honor Italian physicist & academic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brokerages downgrade India's GDP growth projections for FY'22 amid resurgence of Covid cases

With the resurgence of COVID-19 cases posing risks to economic recovery, leading brokerages have downgraded Indias GDP growth projections for the current fiscal year to as low as 10 per cent on local lockdowns threatening fragile recovery.W...

Will not hold any major rally amid rise in COVID-19 cases: Bengal minister

Days after the Left Front said it would not hold any large-scale public meetings in Bengal amid the steep hike in COVID-19 cases, state minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, fielded by the TMC from the prized Bhawanipur seat, said on Sunday tha...

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits southern Iran, no major damage reported - TV

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake on Sunday struck Irans southern province of Bushehr, where a nuclear power plant is located, but there were no immediate reports of major damage, state television said.The epicentre of the quake was the town of Ri...

Questioning of pharma firm director: Maha Cong, AAP target BJP

The Maharashtra Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday accused the BJP of pressuring the Mumbai Police of questioning the director of a Daman-based company supplying Remdesivir drug, which is in high demand for treating COVID-19 patient...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021