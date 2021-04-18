Left Menu

162 pressure swing adsorption plants sanctioned to augment medial oxygen: Govt

This also includes 7-year maintenance cost to start from 4th year onwards after three years of warranty, the ministry said in a series of tweets.India reported a record 2,61,500 new coronavirus cases and 1,501 deaths on Sunday, while active cases have surpassed the 18-lakh mark, the ministry data stated.Earlier, the ministry had decided to float a tender for import of 50,000 MT of medical oxygen.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2021 12:51 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 12:45 IST
162 pressure swing adsorption plants sanctioned to augment medial oxygen: Govt
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Centre has sanctioned the installation of 162 pressure swing adsorption (PSA) plants in public health facilities in all states, the Health Ministry said on Sunday, as the demand for medical oxygen goes through the roof amid spiralling coronavirus cases in the country.

The PSA plants manufacture oxygen and help hospitals become self-sufficient in their requirement for medical oxygen, while also reducing the burden on the national grid for its supply of medical oxygen.

A total of 162 PSA oxygen plants have been sanctioned by the government for installation in public health facilities in all states, the ministry tweeted. ''These will augment medical oxygen capacity by 154.19 MT.'' Thirty-three of the 162 PSA plants have been installed -- five in Madhya Pradesh, four in Himachal Pradesh, three each in Chandigarh, Gujarat and Uttarakhand; two each in Bihar, Karnataka and Telangana; and one each in Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Puducherry, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, it said.

Fifty-nine more PSA plants will be installed by April-end, while 80 more will be installed by May-end. In addition to these, states have requested more than 100 such additional plants, which are also being sanctioned, it said.

''The entire cost of 162 PSA oxygen plants amounting to Rs 201.58 crore has been borne by the central government. This also includes 7-year maintenance cost to start from 4th year onwards after three years of warranty,'' the ministry said in a series of tweets.

India reported a record 2,61,500 new coronavirus cases and 1,501 deaths on Sunday, while active cases have surpassed the 18-lakh mark, the ministry data stated.

Earlier, the ministry had decided to float a tender for the import of 50,000 MT of medical oxygen. It has been directed to finalise the tender for the same and also explore possible sources for import identified by the missions of the Ministry of External Affairs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

Laura Bassi: Google doodle to honor Italian physicist & academic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brokerages downgrade India's GDP growth projections for FY'22 amid resurgence of Covid cases

With the resurgence of COVID-19 cases posing risks to economic recovery, leading brokerages have downgraded Indias GDP growth projections for the current fiscal year to as low as 10 per cent on local lockdowns threatening fragile recovery.W...

Will not hold any major rally amid rise in COVID-19 cases: Bengal minister

Days after the Left Front said it would not hold any large-scale public meetings in Bengal amid the steep hike in COVID-19 cases, state minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, fielded by the TMC from the prized Bhawanipur seat, said on Sunday tha...

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits southern Iran, no major damage reported - TV

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake on Sunday struck Irans southern province of Bushehr, where a nuclear power plant is located, but there were no immediate reports of major damage, state television said.The epicentre of the quake was the town of Ri...

Questioning of pharma firm director: Maha Cong, AAP target BJP

The Maharashtra Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday accused the BJP of pressuring the Mumbai Police of questioning the director of a Daman-based company supplying Remdesivir drug, which is in high demand for treating COVID-19 patient...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021