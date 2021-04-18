Left Menu

Less than 100 ICU beds vacant in Delhi hospitals, situation worsening every moment: CM Kejriwal

Over 25,000 people have tested COVID-19 positive in the last 24 hours in Delhi and less than 100 ICU beds remain available in hospitals, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday, delivering more bad news in an unprecedented public health crisis sweeping not just the capital but the entire nation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2021 14:50 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 14:43 IST
Less than 100 ICU beds vacant in Delhi hospitals, situation worsening every moment: CM Kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Over 25,000 people have tested COVID-19 positive in the last 24 hours in Delhi and less than 100 ICU beds remain available in hospitals, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday, delivering more bad news in unprecedented public health crisis sweeping not just the capital but the entire nation. Pointing out that the positivity rate has gone up from 24 per cent to 30 per cent in just 24 hours, he said due to the fast pace in increase of COVID-19 infections, hospital beds and oxygen for patients are rapidly depleting in the city. Kejriwal cited that less than 100 ICU beds are available in Delhi now and said he spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday morning and stressed the need for beds for the COVID patients. ''I spoke to Home Minister Amit Shah today and informed him of our dire need of beds and oxygen. We are constantly in touch with the Centre and getting help from it,'' he said. Kejriwal who had talked to Union Health Minister Harshvardhan on Saturday requested the Centre to reserve at least 7,000 of 10,000 beds in hospitals run by it in Delhi as COVID beds and ensure immediate supply of oxygen. Currently, only 1,800 of 10,000 central government hospital beds are reserved for COVID-19 patients, he said. The Delhi government in the next 2-3 days will come up with 6,000 beds with oxygen facility at Yamuna Sports Complex, Radha Swami Satsang Beas premises and schools, Kejriwal said. It is also arranging high flow oxygen beds for patients in some hospitals, he said. ''In the last 24 hours, approximately 25,500 cases of COVID have come up. Before that, we had around 24,000 cases, and before that, we had 19,500 cases,'' he said. "We have noted that the number of available beds reserved for COVID patients is reducing at a fast rate. We are falling short of ICU beds. In Delhi, we are now left with less than 100 ICU beds. We are falling short of oxygen as well,'' Kejriwal said. Last night, a private hospital informed that the shortage of oxygen was so severe that they just about managed to prevent a tragedy, he said. The chief minister said Delhi's people are fully cooperating in the implementation of the ongoing weekend curfew imposed in view of soaring infections and thanked doctors, religious and social organisations, NGOs and the Centre for their help in the fight against the deadly virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

Laura Bassi: Google doodle to honor Italian physicist & academic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Kozhikode witnesses stringent restrictions on Sunday

After the Kozhikode administration announced stringent restrictions on Sunday, the city witnessed strict adherence to the orders. The roads were seen as empty, and only a few people were seen on the roads as essential shops remained open un...

Centre should tell COVID vaccine orders placed for next 6 months, how vaccines will be distributed to states: Manmohan Singh to PM.

Centre should tell COVID vaccine orders placed for next 6 months, how vaccines will be distributed to states Manmohan Singh to PM....

Maha:3 killed, 8 injured in fire at chemical firm in Ratnagiri

Three people were killed and eight others injured after a fire broke out in a chemical company in Maharashtras Ratnagiri district on Sunday morning, police said.The incident took place around 9.30 am in the unit located in Lote MIDC Maharas...

Alfred Molina to return as de-aged Otto Octavius in 'Spider Man: No Way Home'

Actor Alfred Molina has revealed that is he set to reprise his role as the villainous Otto Octavius in Tom Holland-led Spider-Man No Way Home, for which he will be de-aged. Otto Octavius or Doctor Octavius is the tentacled villain in the su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021