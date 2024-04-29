Left Menu

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Seized Cash, Gold, Liquor, and 'Freebies' Exceed Rs. 202 Crore

Over Rs 202.5 crore worth of cash, gold, liquor, and items intended for influencing voters have been seized in Telangana during the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct for the Lok Sabha elections. The state will vote for its 17 Lok Sabha seats on May 13.

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Seized Cash, Gold, Liquor, and 'Freebies' Exceed Rs. 202 Crore
Law enforcement agencies have seized cash, gold, liquor and articles intended to be given as freebies to influence voters, worth over Rs 202.52 crore so far, as part of implementing the Model Code of Conduct for the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana, elections officials said on Monday.

The cumulative seized amount includes Rs 76.65 crore in cash, gold, silver, and other valuables worth over Rs 29.62 crore, liquor worth over Rs 43.57 crore, drugs/narcotics valued at Rs 26.12 crore and other items/freebies worth Rs 26.54 crore, according to a statement issued by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer.

The state goes to the polls for its 17 Lok Sabha seats on May 13.

