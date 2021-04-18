Left Menu

Delhi CWG gold medallist Krishna Poonia tests positive for COVID-19

Maybe, she will have a test in five days and we will know after that, Virender said.She had her first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, said Virender who himself had recovered from the dreaded virus a few months ago.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 16:59 IST
Delhi CWG gold medallist Krishna Poonia tests positive for COVID-19
Krishna is currently a sitting Congress MLA of Rajasthan from the Sadulpur constituency. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Commonwealth Games gold medallist and sitting Rajasthan MLA Krishna Poonia on Sunday tested positive for COVID-19 and is undergoing treatment at a Jaipur hospital.

The 43-year-old Krishna, who became the first Indian woman to bag an individual gold in the CWG by winning the discus throw event in the 2010 Delhi Games, is now admitted at the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) hospital.

''She had a cough and mild fever and she took a test on Saturday but the virus could not be detected. Today, we went to RHUS and doctors there took a CT scan from which it was diagnosed for COVID-19,'' her husband Virender Poonia told PTI.

Krishna is currently a sitting Congress MLA of Rajasthan from the Sadulpur constituency.

''She is not in a serious condition and was doing fine otherwise. Doctors have advised her to be at the hospital for a few days and so she is there. Maybe, she will have a test in five days and we will know after that,'' Virender said.

''She had her first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Friday,'' said Virender who himself had recovered from the dreaded virus a few months ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

Laura Bassi: Google doodle to honor Italian physicist & academic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bus services remain crippled as transport employees' stir enters 12th day

Bus services in Karnataka remained paralysed as the indefinite strike by the employees of state-owned transport corporations over wage-related issues entered the 12th day on Sunday.Of the 17,000 buses, only 7,100 could operate by 4 pm, the ...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Meet Messi, the Russian pumaIn the mornings, Aleksandr Dmitriev is woken by his pet cat Messi nuzzling against his neck. Messi loves having his fur combed, and bounding around batting at a l...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Mighty actress Helen McCrory has died, husband Damian Lewis saysHelen McCrory, the beautiful and mighty British actress known for playing steely female characters on stage and screen, has...

Motorcycling-Quartararo secures back-to-back wins

Yamahas Fabio Quartararo claimed a second consecutive MotoGP victory after leading almost from start to finish at the Portuguese Grand Prix on Sunday as six-times world champion Marc Marquez finished seventh in his first race in nine months...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021