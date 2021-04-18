Dr. Fauci expects decision on J&J vaccine as soon as Friday

Dr. Fauci expects decision on J&J vaccine as soon as FridayReuters | Updated: 18-04-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 18:23 IST
A decision on whether to resume the use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine could come as soon as Friday, Dr Anthony Fauci told CBS's "Face the Nation" on Sunday, adding that he would not be surprised if there is a "resumption in some form".
