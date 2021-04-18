Left Menu

Dr. Fauci expects decision on J&J vaccine as soon as Friday

Reuters | Updated: 18-04-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 18:23 IST
Dr. Fauci expects decision on J&J vaccine as soon as Friday
A decision on whether to resume the use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine could come as soon as Friday, Dr Anthony Fauci told CBS's "Face the Nation" on Sunday, adding that he would not be surprised if there is a "resumption in some form". Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

A decision on whether to resume the use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine could come as soon as Friday, Dr Anthony Fauci told CBS's "Face the Nation" on Sunday, adding that he would not be surprised if there is a "resumption in some form".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

Laura Bassi: Google doodle to honor Italian physicist & academic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Mighty actress Helen McCrory has died, husband Damian Lewis saysHelen McCrory, the beautiful and mighty British actress known for playing steely female characters on stage and scre...

Indonesia reports 4,585 new COVID-19 cases

Jakarta Indonesia, April 18 ANIXinhua The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 4,585 within one day to 1,604,348, with the death toll adding by 96 to 43,424, the Health Ministry said on Sunday. According to the ministry, 4,873 more people we...

Bengal polls: EC imposes 24-hour campaign ban on BJP's Sayantan Basu, TMC's Sujata Mondal

The Election Commission on Sunday imposed a 24-hour campaign ban on BJP leader Sayantan Basu and Sujata Mondal of the Trinamool Congress for their controversial remarks during the ongoing assembly polls in West Bengal.The bar on campaigning...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Syria to hold presidential election, slammed by opposition, on May 26Syria will hold a presidential election on May 26 that is virtually certain to return President Bashar al-Assad for a t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021