Delhi govt issues guidelines for gated residential complexes to set up COVID facilities

The Delhi government issued guidelines on Sunday for gated residential complexes to set up COVID facilities amid alarming surge in coronavirus cases.

The Directorate General of Health Services also issued guidelines for the resident welfare associations (RWAs), residential societies and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in prevention and control of COVID-19 transmission in gated residential complexes.

It said the COVID care facility would be set up using the resources of the RWAs/residential societies/NGOs and would be a dedicated health facility for management of suspected, asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic or very mild cases residing in that particular residential facility.

''No intermixing of suspect and confirmed cases shall be allowed,'' it said in the order.

The guidelines said these facilities would not be meant for elderly people, children below 10 years, pregnant/lactating women, patients with co-morbidities, adding that such patients should be admitted to the appropriate COVID Care Health Facility.

''The community living in gated complexes may like to create small COVID Care Facility within the residential complex managed either by the RWAs/Residential Societies or in collaboration with an NGO. This may be more acceptable to the residents and will help reduce the burden on existing facilities for managing suspect/pre-symptomatic/asymptomatic/very mild cases of COVID-19,'' the guidelines said.

A doctor residing within the gated complex or that provided by the NGO will facilitate daily medical examination of the admitted patients. Also, a caregiver designated by the RWA or the NGO shall be identified to provide care to the patients.

The guidelines said the COVID care facility would be a makeshift one and it may be set up in a community hall, centre, common utility area within the premises of residential complexes or empty flats that are isolated location-wise from the rest of the occupied dwelling.

The COVID care facility should have a separate entry/exit and a separate toilet for suspected and confirmed cases with proper cleaning and supplies.

''Entrance to have mandatory hand hygiene (sanitizer dispenser) and thermal screening provisions for caregivers,'' it said, adding that the beds shall be placed with spatial separation of at least 1 metre from one another.

''Adequate natural room ventilation shall be ensured. Putting up exhaust fans to vent out air from the facility (to open area) is desirable. For air-conditioning/ventilation, the guidelines of CPWD shall be followed which inter-alia emphasises that the temperature setting of all air conditioning devices should be in the range of 24-30 degrees Celsius, relative humidity should be in the range of 40-70%, intake of fresh air should be as much as possible and cross ventilation should be adequate,” it added.

For cleaning and disinfection, the guidelines said that used linen, pillow covers, towels could be kept in disposable bags for 72 hours and then washed at the patient's home using commonly used detergents.

''Cleaning and regular disinfection of frequently touched surfaces to be carried out twice daily in all common'' areas, it said.

The guidelines also shared the logistics requirements and the dos and don'ts for the patients or suspected patients and the caregivers.

It said the district rapid response team (RRT) will visit the COVID Care Facility and check the requirements.

Monitoring of the facility will be regularly done and it shall be regularly inspected by the registered respiratory therapists (RRTs) to provide guidance to the RWA and residential society.

''In case the RRT finds that the facility is either not suitable or does not have the required wherewithal, they may advise the RWA and residential society to discontinue the facility,'' the guidelines said. PTI MAH HMB

