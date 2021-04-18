TN's daily coronavirus tally crosses 10,000-mark

Tamil Nadu on Sunday recorded an all time high in daily COVID-19 cases by adding 10,723 more infections, pushing the total caseload to 9.91 lakh.

The toll mounted to 13,113 with 42 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

According to a medical bulletin, total recoveries climbed to 9,07,947 with 5,925 patients being discharged, leaving 70,391 active cases.

The number of samples tested stood at 1,10,130, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 2.11 crore so far.

The state capital accounted for a major chunk of fresh cases with 3,304 infections.

The metropolis also leads in the number of fatalities with 4,400 so far.

As many as 26 districts have clocked new infections in triple digits indicating a sharp increase in the virus spread.

Chengalpet reported 954 fresh cases today, Coimbatore 727, Cuddalore 183, Dharmapuri 115, Dindigul 195, Erode 226, Kancheepuram 332, Kanyakumari 153, Krishnagiri 227, Madurai 276, Nagapattinam 219, Ranipet 114, Salem 275, Tenkasi 125, Thanjavur 175, Thiruvarur 119, Tuticorin 252, Tirunelveli 309, Tiruppur 307, Tiruchirappalli 311, Vellore 229, Villupuram 129, and Virudhunagar 123, the bulletin said.

As many as 29 people who arrived from various destinations, were among those who tested positive for the pathogen.

Among the 42 deceased, 21 of them died in private health care facilities and remaining in state-run facilities.

Five people died without any comorbidity, which includes a 48 year old man from neighbouring Kancheepuram district.

Meanwhile, Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash warned of legal action against those who spread rumours on the death of actor Vivekh.

The 59-year-old actor died of a cardiac arrest and it has got nothing to do with vaccination, he told reporters here.

''The actor through films has raised his voice against superstition and to honour his soul we should avoid spreading such false information.

Even in his last message to the people, the actor appealed to them to get vaccinated and we all should work towards that,'' he said.

The matter (of spreading such rumours) was discussed by the officials on Saturday and it was resolved to take legal action against those individuals who spread rumours about the actor's demise, under the Public Health Act, he said.

