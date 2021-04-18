France reports 5,893 people in intensive care units for COVID-19

The number of coronavirus patients in intensive care units (ICU) in France rose by 16 on Sunday, the health ministry said, bringing the total of people in ICUs with the disease to 5,893.

The health ministry registered 140 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals in the last 24 hours. Overall, France's COVID-19 death toll breached the 100,000 mark on Thursday, the eighth-highest in the world.

