Left Menu

Rise in COVID-19 cases: K'taka Health Minister underlines need for stringent measures

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Sunday underlined the need for more stringent action in Bengaluru in view of rising coronavirus cases leading to speculations about lockdown in the coming days.There is a need for more stringent measures in Bengaluru.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-04-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 23:05 IST
Rise in COVID-19 cases: K'taka Health Minister underlines need for stringent measures

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Sunday underlined the need for more stringent action in Bengaluru in view of rising coronavirus cases leading to speculations about lockdown in the coming days.

''There is a need for more stringent measures in Bengaluru. This is my clear opinion and the same will be communicated to the Chief Minister for discussion,'' Sudhakar told reporters in Bengaluru after meeting Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who is undergoing treatment in a private hospital for COVID-19.

To a question if he discussed imposing lockdown in Bengaluru with the Chief Minister, Sudhakar said, ''I have discussed with him regarding it. Tomorrow after the all-party meeting, the Chief Minister may support stringent measures.'' The Minister's statement came ahead of the all-party meeting on Monday.

The said meeting was supposed to take place on Sunday and Yediyurappa was to chair it.

Since Yediyurappa is in hospital, Revenue Minister R Ashoka will chair the meeting.

Sudhakar said the meeting has been convened as the coronavirus can be controlled with coordination and by taking everyone's suggestion.

Insisting that lockdown alone was not a solution, he pointed out that everyone's opinion will be taken before arriving at a decision.

When asked about the shortage of oxygen, the minister said the Government of India has allotted 300 metric tonnes of oxygen for Karnataka.

This besides, he would speak to the Ballari district authorities for supply of oxygen from the JSW Company, which is a major oxygen generating company.

Further, he would also speak to the Major and Medium Industries Minister regarding it.

Replying to a query, Sudhakar said the second wave has shown how rapidly it has been spreading and accordingly action plans have to be drawn.

To a query on community spread, the Health Minister said, ''The Centre has already admitted that it has spread in the community in the country and I too have noticed it. The way coronavirus positive cases are rising, it only points to community spread.'' The Minister appealed to the people not to get admitted in the hospital with mild symptoms and occupy beds, which is meant for critically ill patients.

Meanwhile, a dedicated war room has also been created in the city for oxygen supply in the hospitals.

''In order to facilitate availability of medical oxygen for treatment of Covid-19 patients a dedicated war room has been created at the Office of the Drugs Controller,'' Sudhakar said in a tweet.PTI GMS SS ROH ROH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

At least three people reported dead in Austin, Texas, shooting

At least three people were killed on Sunday in a shooting at an Austin, Texas, apartment complex, authorities said.Austin police, calling the situation an active shooting incident, said they were searching for a suspect. While a suspect is ...

Rajasthan govt orders closure of offices, markets till May 3

In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Rajasthan government ordered the closure of offices and markets from Monday to May 3, according to a release.Called the Jan Anushahan Pakhwada public discipline fortnight, only shops and of...

Rockets strike Iraqi military base hosting U.S. contractors, Iraqi military says

At least five rockets hit the Iraqi military air base at Balad north of Baghdad on Sunday, wounding two Iraqi soldiers, the Iraqi military said in a statement.Security officials had said earlier that the Katyusha rockets had fallen on the a...

Russia expels 20 Czech diplomats, orders them to leave by Monday - RIA

Russia on Sunday expelled 20 Czech diplomats in retaliation for a slew of diplomatic expulsions by Prague and gave the affected Czech diplomats just over 24 hours to leave the country, the RIA news agency quoted the foreign ministry as sayi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021