Left Menu

French president foresees some summer tourists in Paris

PTI | Paris | Updated: 19-04-2021 00:03 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 23:49 IST
French president foresees some summer tourists in Paris
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

French President Emmanuel Macron says he foresees at least some tourists returning to Paris this summer if they have gotten vaccinated or have proof of testing negative for the coronavirus as France moves to progressively lift infection-control restrictions.

"We are building a certificate to facilitate travel after these restrictions between the different European countries with testing and vaccination," Macron said in an interview that aired Sunday on the CBS News show "Face the Nation.'' Macron spoke as the French government is preparing to impose tough, new entry restrictions on travelers from four countries — Argentina, Chile, South Africa and Brazil — in hopes of keeping out especially contagious virus variants. The number of countries on the list could grow, France's foreign minister said Saturday. The restrictions include mandatory 10-day quarantines with police checks to ensure people arriving in France observe the requirement. Travelers from all four countries will be restricted to French nationals and their families, EU citizens and others with a permanent home in France.

France previously suspended all flights from Brazil. The suspension will be lifted next Saturday, after 10 days, and the new restrictions "progressively" put in place by then, the government said. The flight suspension for Brazil will be lifted followed by the "drastic measures" for entering France from all four countries, plus the French territory of Guiana, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said.

Macron, summarizing the French approach, said "the plan is always to control the virus, to maximise the vaccination and to progressively lift the restrictions.'' France has been among the hardest hit European countries and is now guarding against highly contageous variants, notably deciding to target four countries at present.

The four countries "are the most dangerous in terms of the number of variants that exist and in the evolution of the pandemic in these countries," Le Drian said Saturday on the France 3 television station. The list of countries subject to tougher border checks could be extended, he said.

Under the new restrictions, travelers must provide an address for where they plan to observe the 10-day confinement period and police will make visits and fine those who are found in violation, the government said. Along with the mandatory quarantine, France is requiring more stringent testing for the coronavirus. Travelers must show proof of a negative PCR test taken less than 36 hours instead of 72 hours before they boarded a flight, or a negative antigen test less than 24 hours France has reported the deaths of 100,00 people in the COVID-19 pandemic. A variant first identified in England spread to continental Europe and is now responsible for about 80 per cent of the virus cases in France, while the variants first seen in Brazil and South Africa make up less than 4 per cent of French infections, Health Minister Olivier Veran said last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

At least three people reported dead in Austin, Texas, shooting

At least three people were killed on Sunday in a shooting at an Austin, Texas, apartment complex, authorities said.Austin police, calling the situation an active shooting incident, said they were searching for a suspect. While a suspect is ...

Rajasthan govt orders closure of offices, markets till May 3

In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Rajasthan government ordered the closure of offices and markets from Monday to May 3, according to a release.Called the Jan Anushahan Pakhwada public discipline fortnight, only shops and of...

Rockets strike Iraqi military base hosting U.S. contractors, Iraqi military says

At least five rockets hit the Iraqi military air base at Balad north of Baghdad on Sunday, wounding two Iraqi soldiers, the Iraqi military said in a statement.Security officials had said earlier that the Katyusha rockets had fallen on the a...

Russia expels 20 Czech diplomats, orders them to leave by Monday - RIA

Russia on Sunday expelled 20 Czech diplomats in retaliation for a slew of diplomatic expulsions by Prague and gave the affected Czech diplomats just over 24 hours to leave the country, the RIA news agency quoted the foreign ministry as sayi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021