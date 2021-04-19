Turkey - Factors to Watch on April 19

Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday. The lira traded at 8.0990 against the dollar at 0411 GMT, weakening slightly from a close of 8.06 on Friday.

The main BIST 100 share index rose slightly 1.408,14 on Friday. GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares hovered near 1-1/2 week highs on Monday helped by expectations monetary policy will remain accommodative the world over, while COVID-19 vaccine rollouts help ease fears of another dangerous wave of coronavirus infections. PRESIDENT ERDOGAN

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with the central administrative committee of his AK Party (1300 GMT). TREASURY ISSUES

Turkish Treasury to tap 2-year fixed coupon bond and 4-year CPI-indexed bond in auction. TURKEY-GREECE

Greece cannot ignore its differences with Turkey over territorial disputes in the Mediterranean and other issues but while a solution is difficult, it is not impossible, its foreign minister told a newspaper on Sunday. CORONAVIRUS CASES

Turkey recorded 318 deaths due to COVID-19, data from the Health Ministry showed on Sunday, the highest daily number since the beginning of the pandemic, bringing the total toll to 35,926. President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday announced several new restrictions and a "partial closure" for the first two weeks of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan to curb the surge in cases.

