India's Delhi to lock down for six days as COVID-19 outbreak worsens

India's Delhi to lock down for six days as COVID-19 outbreak worsensReuters | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2021 12:40 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 12:33 IST
The Indian capital New Delhi will be under a strict lockdown for six days starting on Monday night, the city's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, adding the healthcare system was at a breaking point because of the worsening COVID-19 outbreak.
The city was also facing acute shortages of hospital beds, medical oxygen supplies and key medicines such as the anti-viral Remdesivir, Kejriwal said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
