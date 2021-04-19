Russian prison service decides to transfer hunger-striking Navalny to hospital

Russian prison service decides to transfer hunger-striking Navalny to hospitalReuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-04-2021 14:43 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 14:39 IST
Russia's prison authority said on Monday it had decided to transfer hunger-striking Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to a hospital for prisoners.
The prison service said the 44-year-old opposition politician's health was in a satisfactory condition and that he was being examined by a doctor on a daily basis.
