Russian police calls on people not to take part in Navalny protests

Russian police calls on people not to take part in Navalny protestsReuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-04-2021 15:45 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 15:34 IST
Russia's Interior Ministry on Monday called on the population not to take part in planned protests this week in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, whose health has seriously deteriorated while on hunger strike in prison.
"Any aggressive actions by participants in unauthorised public meetings, especially attempts to provoke clashes with law enforcement officials, will be regarded as a threat to public safety and immediately suppressed," the ministry said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- the ministry
- Kremlin
- Interior Ministry
- Alexei Navalny
ALSO READ
Russia reports 8,817 new COVID-19 cases, 357 deaths
Russia records 8,817 new COVID-19 cases in 24 Hours
Russia reports 8,646 new COVID-19 cases, 343 deaths
Russia extends moves to slow down Twitter's traffic until May 15 - watchdog
Young Pakistanis rush to purchase Russian vaccine as private sales open