Rajasthan health minister alleges discrimination in oxygen supply

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-04-2021 15:44 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 15:44 IST
Referring to a liquid oxygen plant in Alwar's Bhiwadi which was under the state's control, the minister said, ''There was no lack of oxygen last time. This time, when there is more need of oxygen, the Centre has taken over all the medical oxygen generator plants and the oxygen distribution network.'' ''There are equal number of COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan and Gujarat. In Gujarat, 1,200 metric tonne oxygen is being supplied, whereas Rajasthan is getting only 124 metric tonne,'' he claimed.

''If oxygen is not made available adequately, how will we save lives of people,'' the minister questioned.

Sharma further said that the Rajasthan government has ordered procurement of 1,500 oxygen condensers, which will provide oxygen to 3,000 patients. But more oxygen will be required to fight the disease, he added.

The health minister also targeted the Centre over the shortage of vaccines, and said seven lakh vaccine doses are required in the state daily.

The Rajasthan government wrote to the prime minister and the Union health minister, after which the state received 14 lakh doses, which will be administered in two days, Sharma said.

The state has full storage capacity and a bumper stock of 15 days should be provided which will help it save many lives, he added.

Sharma said the shortage of tocilizumab and remdesivir should also be addressed by the Centre.

He added that the vaccination against COVID-19 should be opened up for all.

The minister appealed to the people to follow lockdown-like restrictions during the ''Jan Andolan Pakhwada (Self Discipline Fortnight)'' till May 3.

From April 1 to 18, over 131 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the state. In the entire month of March, Rajasthan had reported just 31 fatalities.

The state recorded 10,242 coronavirus cases and 42 deaths on Sunday.

The cumulative tally of positive cases and deaths have increased to 4,14,617 and 3,151, respectively.

