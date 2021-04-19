Ladakh records 60 new COVID-19 cases

Ladakh recorded 60 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the infection tally to 12,131, an official bulletin said. The COVID-related death toll in Ladakh stands at 133, while 10,351 people have recovered from the infection since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, it said. As per the bulletin issued by Directorate of Health Services, 50 new cases were detected in Leh district and 10 in Kargil district. The bulletin said 78 COVID patients were discharged in Leh and six others in Kargil on Sunday, bringing down the number of active cases in Ladakh to 1,647 – 1,567 in Leh and 80 in Kargil. Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority in Leh, Shrikant Balasaheb Suse, designated Tourist Dak Bungalow situated at Upshi Market here as COVID care centre with immediate effect. The decision to convert the Tourism department's Dak Bungalow into COVID care centre was taken in view of the surge in the COVID-19 cases, an order issued by Suse said. Leh had recorded over 1,400 cases of COVID-19 this month alone, with majority of them being migrant labourers who have reached Ladakh in search of jobs. Suse, who is also Leh's district Magistrate, directed Senior Superintendent of Police, Leh to ensure deployment of security personnel, while chief medical officer was tasked to ensure deployment of medical staff at the new COVID care centre.

