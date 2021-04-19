Left Menu

FDA tells Emergent plant behind botched COVID-19 vaccines to stop manufacturing

Emergent said it would also quarantine existing material manufactured at the Bayview, Baltimore facility pending completion of the review and remediation. The U.S. government had also earlier increased Emergent's order by $23 million for expansion of production specific to J&J's vaccine doses.

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 16:46 IST
FDA tells Emergent plant behind botched COVID-19 vaccines to stop manufacturing

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has asked Emergent BioSolutions Inc to stop manufacturing new drug material at its plant in Baltimore, which was responsible for millions of ruined COVID-19 vaccine doses earlier this month.

The U.S government had put Johnson & Johnson in charge of the plant following the incident when workers conflated ingredients for the J&J and AstraZeneca Plc vaccines. U.S. regulators also stopped the British drugmaker from using the facility. The request to stop manufacturing is the latest setback to Emergent and the J&J COVID-19 vaccine, which has been paused for use by U.S. regulators as they review reports of rare but serious blood clots in people who took the shot.

JNJ was not immediately available for comment. Emergent said the U.S. FDA had started a review of the plant last week and requested the halt in manufacturing. Emergent said it would also quarantine existing material manufactured at the Bayview, Baltimore facility pending completion of the review and remediation.

The U.S. government had also earlier increased Emergent's order by $23 million for expansion of production specific to J&J's vaccine doses. J&J tapped contract manufacturers Catalent Inc and Emergent to scale up production of the vaccine and meet its global supply targets.

Catalent provides the final stage - where vials are filled and labeled - while Emergent makes the drug substance. Initial U.S. doses had also been made at the company's plant in Leiden, Netherlands.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-CM of Pondy writes to PM seeking adequate vaccines, funds

Puducherry, Apr 19 PTI Former Chief Minister of Puducherry and senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy on Monday wrote to Prime Minister seeking increased allocation of medicines and funds to combat the pandemic here.Puducherry was now under ...

Delhi lockdown: What is allowed and what is not

Following are the details of what will be allowed during the lockdown in Delhi from 10 pm tonight till 5 am on April 26, 2021 1. Who are exempted Officials of Government of India, its autonomous or subordinate offices and PSUs, on producti...

Mohit Behl, Nitish Behl transform digital landscape in India

New Delhi India, April 19 ANIThePRTree Engineering graduates from Punjab, Mohit and Nitish Behl meet the increasing demand for digital marketing services via their company JMD Digital Inc. By effective brand analysis, they suggest tactics t...

UK rejects U.N. criticism of race review

Britain rejected criticism from UN human rights experts over its review into race inequality, with a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying their conclusions misrepresented the findings of the report.Our view is that this report ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021