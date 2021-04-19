COVID-19-infected MP pulmonologist airlifted to Hyderabad

A 40-year-old pulmonologist infected with COVID-19 was airlifted to Hyderabad from Bhopal on Monday morning for further treatment after an intervention by the Madhya Pradesh government, a doctor treating him here said.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan asked officials to arrange an air ambulance to send Dr Satyendra Mishra, working at a state-run medical college, to Hyderabad after his condition deteriorated at a city hospital, a BJP MLA said.

Dr Mishra (40) had developed severe lung infection after testing positive for COVID-19, the doctor treating him said.

Dr Saurabh Jain, who was treating the ailing physician in Bhagyoday Hospital, a private facility here, said a team of doctors from Hyderabad reached Sagar around midnight on Sunday and examined the condition of Dr Mishra.

Dr Mishra is an assistant professor in the pulmonary and tuberculosis department in government-run Bundelkhand Medical College here.

At around 5 am on Monday, Dr Mishra was taken to Bhopal, about 185km from Sagar, by road after a green corridor was created with the help of police to facilitate hassle-free travel of the vehicle carrying him, he said.

From Bhopal, Dr Mishra was airlifted to Hyderabad where he is under treatment at a hospital, Dr Saurabh Jain said.

The COVID-19 infection has severely damaged Dr Mishra's lungs and he needs a transplant, he said.

Sagars BJP MLA Shailendra Jain said the Chief Minister had directed officials to arrange the air ambulance after he was informed about Dr Mishra's deteriorating health.

Dr Mishra got infected with coronavirus during his duty in the COVID-19 ward of the medical college, the legislator said.

