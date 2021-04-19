Left Menu

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 19-04-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 19:39 IST
Nothing lacking to curb spread of pandemic: Lt Governor

Puducherry, Apri 19 (PTI): Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday said nothing was left wanting in controlling the spread of the pandemic here though, she said, the second wave of the infection was more intense from the earlier occurrence.

Talking to reporters after visiting a COVID care centre here, she said there would be no compromise on safety norms, particularly, in wearing masks by the public.

She said the government has equipped the health facilities with adequate beds and emergency medicines.

Of the total 2,425 beds in all the hospitals, 1,398 beds were vacant now, she pointed out.

Similarly, 625 oxygen beds out of the total 970 beds were available, she said.

People need have no apprehension as care has been taken and facilities have been created to ensure that none goes without medical care, she further said.

Calling upon the people to cooperate with the government to carry out its measures and safety protocols, the Lieutenant Governor said, ''Mask-wearing is mandatory and there will be zero tolerance in this regard. Besides, all guidelines of the Union Health Ministry and the ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) are being implemented in letter and spirit in the Union Territory.'' Soundararajan said she has chaired earlier a high-level meeting of the COVID-19 management committee at her office.

It was decided that the beach road would be open to the public for 12 hours from 5 AM every day and dining in the hotels and restaurants would be permitted till 8 PM.

The night curfew would continue to be in force from 10 PMto 5 AM.

Strict restrictions would be enforced with immediate effect in markets and other places where public gather in large numbers.

She said the Cooperative Milk Producers Federation, popularly known as PONLAIT, selling milk sachets through retail outlets would sell masks at subsidised rate and sanitisers would also be sold through the federation to the people later.

A control room with toll-free phone facility (104) was in place which would be expanded to enable the public get the necessary guidance to combat the pandemic.

Special vaccination camps were also being held in fish markets, Central prison and also in other places where there was a minimum of 100 workers.

The camps would carry out testing of swabs and also vaccinate the people aged above 45 free of cost, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

