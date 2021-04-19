Left Menu

DRDO develops supplemental oxygen delivery system for soldiers, COVID patients

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 20:03 IST
DRDO develops supplemental oxygen delivery system for soldiers, COVID patients

The government-run DRDO on Monday said it has developed a SpO2-based supplemental oxygen delivery system for soldiers serving in extremely high altitude areas and COVID-19 patients.

''This automatic system delivers supplemental oxygen based on the SpO2 (blood oxygen saturation) levels and prevents the person from sinking in to a state of hypoxia, which is fatal in most cases, if sets in,'' the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) said in a statement.

Hypoxia is a condition in which the amount of oxygen reaching the tissues is inadequate to fulfil all the energy requirements of the body, it noted.

''This is exactly the situation that gets replicated in a COVID-19 patient due to the virus infection and has been leading to the current crisis,'' it stated.

If a COVID-19 patient's SpO2 level goes below 94 per cent, he or she is generally advised to contact the doctor immediately as hospitalisation may be necessary.

The new oxygen delivery system is of great value not only to the Indian Army soldiers fighting in the extremely high altitude areas but also to the country in this severe crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic, the statement noted.

''Since the system is indigenously developed for operation in field conditions, it is unique with it's dual qualities of robustness and cheap and is already in bulk production with industry,'' it mentioned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi announces lockdown till Apr 26; Kejriwal says necessary to tackle rapid surge of COVID cases

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a six-day lockdown in the national capital from 10 pm on Monday till 5 am on April 26 and said it was necessary to deal with the rising number of COVID-19 cases as the citys health system was s...

2006 Mumbai train blasts convict dies of COVID-19 in Nagpur

A death row convict in the 2006 Mumbai train bombings case, who was lodged in the Nagpur Central Jail, died due to coronavirus at a government hospital in the early hours of Monday, a prison official said.Kamal Ahamed Ansari 50, originally ...

Soccer-Final decision on three Euro 2020 host cities to be taken on April 23

UEFA will take a final call on the status of Munich, Bilbao and Dublin as host cities for the 2020 European Championship on Friday after the venues could not guarantee spectator attendance, European soccers governing body said on Monday. Ea...

Delegate: Progress in Iran nuclear talks but end ''far away''

High-level talks in Vienna aimed at bringing the United States back into the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran are moving ahead with experts working on drafting proposals this week, but a solution remains far away, Russias delegate said Monday.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021