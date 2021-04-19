Left Menu

Britain seeing some community transmission of S African coronavirus variant -minister

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-04-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 20:29 IST
Britain has seen some community transmission of the coronavirus variant first identified in South Africa, health minister Matt Hancock said on Monday, though he said around two-thirds of cases were related to international travel.

"However, we have seen a small amount of community transmission too. As soon as these cases are discovered, we acted quickly," Hancock said.

