Moscow responsible for Navalny's deteriorating health, says UK's Raab

Moscow responsible for Navalny's deteriorating health, says UK's RaabReuters | London | Updated: 19-04-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 22:04 IST
British foreign minister Dominic Raab accused Moscow on Monday of being responsible for the deteriorating health of Alexei Navalny, repeating his call for the Russian opposition leader to be given access to independent medical care.
"The Russian authorities are responsible for @Navalny’s deteriorating health," Raab said on Twitter. "They must grant him immediate access to independent medical care & release him from his politically motivated imprisonment."
