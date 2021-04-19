Left Menu

Record spike of 12,897 COVID-19 cases in MP; 79 more die

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 19-04-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 22:07 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported the highest-ever single-day spike of 12,897 fresh coronavirus cases, while 79 more patients succumbed to the infection, the state health department said.

The state's COVID-19 caseload rose to 4,20,977, while the death toll increased to 4,636, department officials said.

The previous highest one-day spike was 12,248 COVID- 19 cases, reported on April 18.

In April so far, the state has recorded 1,25,466 new cases and 650 fatalities.

A total of 6,836 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 3,41,783, the department said.

With 1,698 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 91,015, while that of Bhopal rose to 70,273 with the addition of 1,703 cases.

Indore reported seven deaths, taking the toll in the district to 1,054, while fatalities in Bhopal rose 679 with five more deaths, the officials said.

Indore is now left with 11,804 active cases, while Bhopal has 8,934 patients under treatment, they said.

The number of active cases in the state rose to 74,558, the officials said.

With 50,942 new tests, the number of samples examined for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh rose to 71,27,647.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 4,20,977, new cases 12,897, death toll 4,636, recovered 3,41,783, active cases 74,558, number of tests conducted so far 71,27,647.

