Tata Steel supplying 300 tonnes oxygen per day for Covid treatment: CEO

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 22:27 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Twitter(@RailMinIndia)

Tata Steel is supplying up to 300 tonnes medical oxygen from its plants to hospitals for the treatment of Covid-19 patients, the company's CEO and Managing Director T V Narendran said on Monday.

He was speaking at a virtual session of 6th National Leadership Conclave organised by the All India Management Association (AIMA). ''We are supplying 200-300 tonnes of oxygen per day to hospitals in and across Jharkhand, as well as we have started supply to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha from our plant...some is going to West Bengal through Centre's coordination,'' he said.

On steel prices, Narendran said it will remain higher and may be higher than what prices were in the last decade.

While hot-rolled coil (HRC) in India is trading at around Rs 58,000 per tonne in April, the international steel prices are hovering around USD 735-740 per tonne since April 1, 2021.

Both domestic as well as international prices are 50 per cent higher compared to a year-ago period.

''We should not get over excited with steel prices of today...we expect steel prices over the next decade to be higher than the steel prices in last decade and I do believe the steel prices in the next decade will be higher than what was in the last decade,'' he said.

