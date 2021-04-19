Left Menu

India to fund capacity boost at Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech as vaccines run short

India's government has approved a 45.67-billion-rupee ($610 million) grant for COVID-19 vaccine makers Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech to boost production capacity as infections spread at record speed, its finance minister said. Of the total, SII, the world's biggest maker of vaccines including the AstraZeneca shot, will get 30 billion rupees ($400 million), Nirmala Sitharaman told news channel CNBC-TV18 on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 22:38 IST
India to fund capacity boost at Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech as vaccines run short

India's government has approved a 45.67-billion-rupee ($610 million) grant for COVID-19 vaccine makers Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech to boost production capacity as infections spread at record speed, its finance minister said.

Of the total, SII, the world's biggest maker of vaccines including the AstraZeneca shot, will get 30 billion rupees ($400 million), Nirmala Sitharaman told news channel CNBC-TV18 on Monday. The central government is struggling to meet demand from many states for the vaccine amid an exponential increase in coronavirus cases around the country of 1.3 billion people.

India has administered more than 112 million doses of the AstraZeneca shot so far, the most in the world, despite concerns about some people overseas developing blood clots after receiving the vaccine. SII sought the funds to increase its monthly capacity to more than 100 million doses by the end of May, from up to 70 million currently.

"We are clear that we will give whatever support is necessary to develop and boost the availability of vaccines in the country," a government source said, declining to be named as he was not authorised to speak publicly on the matter. Given the surge in domestic demand, any funding from the government is unlikely to help alleviate a slump in vaccine exports. India has delayed big shipments this month, exporting only about 2 million doses compared with 64 million doses between late January and March.

SII, which will soon also start making the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine as well, did not respond to a Reuters request for comment. Bharat Biotech did not immediately respond outside business hours. Since starting its immunisation campaign in mid-January, India has injected a total of 123 million vaccine doses, including nearly 11 million of a domestically developed shot known as Covaxin.

The government is also trying to boost output of Covaxin and has changed rules to fast-track imports of vaccines developed by Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson . ($1 = 74.8600 Indian rupees)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Philippines' Duterte would send navy ships in South China Sea to assert claim over resources

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Monday he was prepared to send his military ships in the South China Sea to stake a claim over oil and mineral resources in the disputed part of the strategic waterway. With some critics complain...

J&J seeks permission for phase-3 trial of its single-shot COVID vaccine in India, import licence

Multinational pharma giant Johnson Johnson has applied to Indias drug regulator seeking permission to conduct phase-3 clinical trial of its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine in India as well as import licence, sources said.They said the company...

Soccer-UK minister says will act to stop Super League breakaway

Britain will do everything possible to block a new European soccer Super League and is examining options to penalise the six English teams that have signed up, sports minister Oliver Dowden said on Monday. Dowden said he had met with the Pr...

MoU signed for maintenance, development of biodiversity park in Gurugram

An agreement was signed between the Gurugram Municipal Corporation and Hero MotoCorp on Monday for the maintenance and development of a biodiversity park in Gurugram.Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar joined the Memorandum of Unders...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021