Left Menu

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The government will also fund a production capacity boost for vaccine makers Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Israel signed a deal to buy millions of doses of vaccines from Pfizer through 2022. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * The United States is reviewing reports of a handful of potential cases of severe side effects among people who received Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, in addition to those that led to a pause in its use, a top U.S. public health official said. * Spain will study the effects of mixing different coronavirus vaccines, government researchers said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-04-2021 11:41 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 11:33 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

India is hopeful the United States will soon lift a ban on the export of vaccine raw materials that threaten to slow India's inoculation drive, two Indian government sources told Reuters.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals for a case tracker and summary of the news. EUROPE

* French health minister Olivier Veran would favor a region-by-region easing of lockdown measures set up to tackle the COVID-19 virus, he told regional paper Le Telegramme.

* Russian scientists have found the Sputnik V vaccine 97.6% effective against COVID-19 in a "real-world" assessment based on data from 3.8 million people, Moscow's Gamaleya Institute and the Russian Direct Investment Fund said.

* Greece has suspended a planned roll-out of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccinations but does not expect that to impact its overall inoculation program.

* Britain will add India to its travel "red-list" on Friday after detecting 103 cases of a coronavirus variant first identified in the country.

AMERICAS * The U.S. State Department has delivered COVID-19 vaccines to all of its eligible workforce deployed abroad as of Sunday and is expecting its entire workforce to have been fully vaccinated by mid-May, State Department officials said.

* The U.S. State Department said it will boost its "Do Not Travel" guidance to about 80% of countries worldwide, citing "unprecedented risk to travelers" from the COVID-19 pandemic.

* Ontario Premier Doug Ford said on Monday the province expects to face a delay in the supply of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.

* Colombia will extend measures such as nightly curfews and limits on who can enter shops and other businesses by two weeks as part of efforts to curb the third wave, the government said.

* New U.S. cases fell 0.4% last week after rising for four weeks in a row, according to a Reuters analysis of state and county data.

ASIA-PACIFIC * New Zealand authorities reported that a worker in Auckland airport has tested positive for COVID-19, but doubted whether the new case would warrant ordering a pause in quarantine-free travel with Australia.

* The Philippines' Food and Drug Administration has allowed the emergency use of COVID-19 vaccines made by Johnson & Johnson and India's Bharat Biotech, it said.

* India will waive its 10% customs duty on imported COVID-19 vaccines, a senior government official told Reuters. The government will also fund a production capacity boost for vaccine makers Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Israel signed a deal to buy millions of doses of vaccines from Pfizer through 2022.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * The United States is reviewing reports of a handful of potential cases of severe side effects among people who received Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, in addition to those that led to a pause in its use, a top U.S. public health official said.

* Spain will study the effects of mixing different coronavirus vaccines, government researchers said. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government lined up billions in new spending to provide emergency support during a virulent third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and to help launch an economic recovery ahead of an election expected later this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

Konecranes partners with Nokia, Edzcom to deploy 5G SA private wireless network

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Seek timely admission to hospital: Goa CM to COVID-19 patients

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases and deaths in Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has appealed to people to take viral infection symptoms seriously and seek timely medical help in a hospital, and assured that there is no shortage of medical fa...

Kerala HC allows 13-year-old rape survivor to terminate 26-week pregnancy

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday allowed a 13-year-old survivor of sexual assault to terminate her 26-week-old pregnancy. The Bench of Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas allowed the petition moved by the father of the child in a special sitting.Ac...

Allahabad HC order imposing lockdown in five cities will create immense administrative difficulties: UP government tells SC.

Allahabad HC order imposing lockdown in five cities will create immense administrative difficulties UP government tells SC....

COVID: Kejriwal asks people to stay home, says lockdown decision taken for their safety

Appealing to people to stay at home during the six-day lockdown in Delhi amid the spiralling COVID-19 crisis, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the decision was taken in view of their health and safety.The lockdown kicked in fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021