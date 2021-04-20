India is hopeful the United States will soon lift a ban on the export of vaccine raw materials that threaten to slow India's inoculation drive, two Indian government sources told Reuters.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* French health minister Olivier Veran would favor a region-by-region easing of lockdown measures set up to tackle the COVID-19 virus, he told regional paper Le Telegramme.

* Russian scientists have found the Sputnik V vaccine 97.6% effective against COVID-19 in a "real-world" assessment based on data from 3.8 million people, Moscow's Gamaleya Institute and the Russian Direct Investment Fund said.

* Greece has suspended a planned roll-out of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccinations but does not expect that to impact its overall inoculation program.

* Britain will add India to its travel "red-list" on Friday after detecting 103 cases of a coronavirus variant first identified in the country.

AMERICAS * The U.S. State Department has delivered COVID-19 vaccines to all of its eligible workforce deployed abroad as of Sunday and is expecting its entire workforce to have been fully vaccinated by mid-May, State Department officials said.

* The U.S. State Department said it will boost its "Do Not Travel" guidance to about 80% of countries worldwide, citing "unprecedented risk to travelers" from the COVID-19 pandemic.

* Ontario Premier Doug Ford said on Monday the province expects to face a delay in the supply of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.

* Colombia will extend measures such as nightly curfews and limits on who can enter shops and other businesses by two weeks as part of efforts to curb the third wave, the government said.

* New U.S. cases fell 0.4% last week after rising for four weeks in a row, according to a Reuters analysis of state and county data.

ASIA-PACIFIC * New Zealand authorities reported that a worker in Auckland airport has tested positive for COVID-19, but doubted whether the new case would warrant ordering a pause in quarantine-free travel with Australia.

* The Philippines' Food and Drug Administration has allowed the emergency use of COVID-19 vaccines made by Johnson & Johnson and India's Bharat Biotech, it said.

* India will waive its 10% customs duty on imported COVID-19 vaccines, a senior government official told Reuters. The government will also fund a production capacity boost for vaccine makers Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Israel signed a deal to buy millions of doses of vaccines from Pfizer through 2022.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * The United States is reviewing reports of a handful of potential cases of severe side effects among people who received Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, in addition to those that led to a pause in its use, a top U.S. public health official said.

* Spain will study the effects of mixing different coronavirus vaccines, government researchers said. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government lined up billions in new spending to provide emergency support during a virulent third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and to help launch an economic recovery ahead of an election expected later this year.

